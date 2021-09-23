Young Thug Set To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The ATL rapper is preparing to drop his second official album.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is returning to late-night television on October 2. The show’s 47th season will kick off with some big names hitting the stage over the first four weeks, including Hip Hop star Young Thug.

On October 16, Young Thug will appear on SNL as the musical guest. Bohemian Rhapsody and No Time to Die actor Rami Malek will serve as the host for that episode.

Young Thug is preparing to release his sophomore studio album, Punk, on October 15. He teased the project’s release date during his set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert series.

Before Punk arrives on DSPs, Thugger dropped the single “Tick Tock.” The track racked up more than 8 million streams on Spotify, and its music video amassed over 2 million views on YouTube.

The Atlanta-bred rhymer is also featured on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” along with fellow Atlanta representative Future. “Way 2 Sexy” debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart before slipping to #2 on the latest rankings.

Young Thug now has three career Number Ones on the Hot 100. He also reached the pinnacle of that tally as a guest on Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Travis Scott’s “Franchise.”

The YSL label founder also scored a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 2019’s So Much Fun album. Earlier this year, Young Thug and YSL’s Slime Language 2 opened at #1 on the Billboard 200.