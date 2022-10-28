LaKeith Stanfield Stars In SZA’s “Shirt” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#SZA once again taps #LaKeithStanfield for the Dave Meyers-directed visual.

Fans of SZA got new music from the R&B vocalist overnight. Additionally, the Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist dropped off a music video for her “Shirt” song.

“Shirt” also features an appearance by Academy Award nominee Lakeith Stanfield. Legendary director Dave Meyers was behind the camera for the new visual.

Lakeith Stanfield is likely best known for playing Darius Epps in Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover’s Atlanta television series. The California-bred actor also starred in films such as Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Before directing SZA’s latest clip, Dave Meyers helped create music videos for Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Nas, DMX, Britney Spears, OutKast, Missy Elliott, Usher, Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more.

SZA’s “I Hate U” became a Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit last year by peaking at #7. LaKeith Stanfield starred in the “I Hate U” visualizer as well.

Childish Gambino and SZA have also worked as co-stars in music videos. The 32-year-old songstress popped up in Gambino’s internet-breaking “This Is America” video. Gambino returned the favor by appearing in the TDE performer’s “Garden.”

SZA gained a #3 entry in 2021 as a guest on “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat. In 2020, “Good Days” rose to #9 on the weekly chart. “What Lovers Do” by Maroon 5 featuring SZA made it to #9. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” topped off at #7.

The Recording Industry Association of America presented SZA with a 3x-Platinum Award for her 2017 album Ctrl. That body of work earned SZA five nominations at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.