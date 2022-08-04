Donald Glover Explains Why He’s Bothered By Black Criticism Of ‘Atlanta’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

FX presented season three of Atlanta beginning March 24, 2022, after the program initially arrived on television in 2016. The Donald Glover-created dramedy has become a hit with critics and audiences.

Apparently, some Black television viewers have an issue with Atlanta. Donald Glover addressed the criticism from African-Americans during a panel with the Television Critics Association.

“I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” stated Glover. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through.”

Atlanta features a primarily Black cast. In addition to Donald Glover playing the lead character Earnest “Earn” Marks, the main cast includes Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

“There are better ways to talk about it rather than like with s### I’ve heard in fourth grade about who we are because I feel this is such a Black show,” Donald Glover added. “To say it’s only for white people, it’s like we’re cutting ourselves down which is kind of whack to me.”

Stephen Glover Says Black People Tell Him They Love Atlanta

Fellow executive producer, Stephen Glover, backed up his older brother. Stephen expressed, “I will also say being in Atlanta and walking around, or even like in L.A., I run into Black people all the time who tell me this is their favorite show and how they appreciate everything we do.”

Season 3 of Atlanta garnered two Primetime Emmy nominations. Donald Glover is up for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also nominated the show for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.

The FX network announced Atlanta season 4 will premiere on September 15. This will be the final episodes about the rise of fictional rapper Paper Boi (Tyree Henry), Earn, and their friends.