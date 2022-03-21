Donald Glover Doubles Down On ‘Atlanta’ Being As Good As ‘The Sopranos’

Many television fans consider HBO’s The Sopranos one of the best TV shows of all time. Donald Glover believes his Emmy-winning dramedy Atlanta fits on that list right next to the celebrated 2000s-era crime drama.

In November 2020, Glover tweeted, “While I’m here: ‘Atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.” The rapper/actor deleted that Twitter post but he continues to stand by the sentiment.

Season three of Atlanta premiered at this year’s South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Variety published some of Donald Glover’s quotes from the red-carpet event which included the former Community star doubling down on his Sopranos take.

.@donaldglover captures the moment on the Red Carpet at the World Premiere of Atlanta Season 3 at #SXSW 2022! pic.twitter.com/KIryI2xm8y — SXSW (@sxsw) March 20, 2022

“I talk my s### on the internet,” said Donald Glover. “I said Sopranos and s###. I’m not backing down from that s###. I’m holding my nuts out on that s###. I just want [audiences] to know this s### is good. It’s high-quality s###. I hope you can have cursing [in your story].”

The third installment of new Atlanta episodes will begin airing on March 24 on the FX network. The series had to postpone production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crew filmed the forthcoming final two seasons at the same time. Season 3 is set in Europe.

Jaden Smith Nearly Made An Appearance On Atlanta

The Atlanta cast features Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. Glover revealed Jaden Smith nearly appeared on one show but the fellow rapper/actor was too busy at the time.

Back in 2018, Glover disclosed that Tiny Toon Adventures inspired season 2 of Atlanta. Apparently, the Grammy-winning recording artist, also known as Childish Gambino, drew inspiration from folklore for the latest batch of Atlanta episodes.

“We just wanted to make a black fairytale,” stated Donald Glover. “I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”