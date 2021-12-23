FX Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Find out when the next installment of episodes will arrive on TV.

Fans of Atlanta have been waiting for the comedy-drama series to return since 2018. Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover’s award-winning program will be back in 2022.

The global COVID-19 pandemic caused an interruption in the filming schedule for the latest episodes of Atlanta. The FX network has now confirmed season 3 will premiere on March 24.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment president. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The cast of Atlanta includes Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Lakeith Stanfield as Darius Epps, and Zazie Beetz as Vanessa Keefer. The show also featured Migos, Katt Williams, and others as guest stars.

Atlanta‘s Donald Glover won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in 2017. A year later, Katt Williams won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series.

FX also recently announced the premiere date for the John Singleton-created Snowfall drama series. That Los Angeles-based show’s fifth season will begin one month before Atlanta season 3.