FX Announces Premiere Date For ‘Snowfall’ Season 5

Franklin Saint will have to deal with the political fallout from the sudden death of basketball star Len Bias.

Snowfall‘s fifth season will air on FX. The cable network revealed the popular 1980s-era crime drama’s return date for 2022.

According to TVLine, Snowfall will be back on television beginning Wednesday, February 23. Viewers will get to watch two new episodes on that date. A new teaser trailer will reportedly air on Christmas Day during NBA games on ESPN and ABC.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment.

Season 4 of Snowfall ended on April 21 with the “Fight or Flight” episode. That S4 finale brought in over 881,000 total viewers which placed the program at #3 on the Top 50 Original Cable Telecast rankings for the night.

Snowfall mostly centers around Los Angeles-based crack dealer Franklin Saint, played by British actor Damson Idris. The 30-year-old London native also confirmed the season five premiere date news on his Instagram page.

Damson Idris’s profile rose even higher during Snowfall‘s current hiatus. He had to shoot down dating rumors involving “Ah Ah Ah” rapper DreamDoll back in April. Plus, Idris recently went viral for his reaction to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington admitting he was unfamiliar with the Brunel University London graduate.

Eric Amadio, Dave Andron, and the late John Singleton co-created Snowfall. The series is executive produced by Andron, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie.