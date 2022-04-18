Lizzo Performs “About Damn Time” & “Special” On ‘SNL’

Rapper/singer Lizzo made her return to Saturday Night Live this weekend. The Atlantic recording artist served as the host and the musical guest for the show.

Lizzo hit the stage inside New York City’s Studio 8H to perform two songs. First, she ran through “About Damn Time” which was followed by “Special” later in the program.

Both “About Damn Time” and “Special” are expected to live on Lizzo’s forthcoming studio LP titled Special. The project will stream on DSPs beginning June 15.

Special will join a discography that includes 2013’s Lizzobangers, 2015’s Big Grrrl Small World, and 2019’s Cuz I Love You. Last year, Lizzo dropped “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. That Gold-certified track debuted at #4 on the Hot 100 chart.

“I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love,” said Lizzo in a New Music Daily interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

The Detroit-born, Houston-raised entertainer continued, “That’s the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

In addition to performing on Saturday Night Live, Lizzo also appeared in several segments for the NBC sketch-comedy series. She also addressed her TED Talk on the history of twerking and internet rumors during her SNL monologue.