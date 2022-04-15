Lizzo Announces Release Date For ‘Special’ Album

A fourth studio LP from Lizzo is on the way. Special will arrive this summer.

Lizzo took to social media to inform her nearly 15 million combined Twitter and Instagram followers about the forthcoming project. On Thursday evening, she tweeted, “SPECIAL. THE ALBUM. JULY 15. ❤️”

Special will follow 2019’s Cuz I Love You. That project hosts the Billboard Hot 100 number one single “Truth Hurts.” The Cuz I Love You tracklist also includes “Juice” and “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott.

In addition, Lizzo dropped a new song titled “About Damn Time.” An official music video for the single also landed on YouTube this week. Christian Breslauer directed the visuals.

“About Damn Time” will reportedly live on the Special album. Last year, Lizzo linked up with Cardi B for “Rumors” which peaked at #4 on the Hot 100. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Rumors” as Gold (500,000 units).

Lizzo also picked up an RIAA plaque for Cuz I Love You. That project earned Platinum certification (1 million units) in 2020. “Truth Hurts” is currently 7x-Platinum, and “Good as Hell” reached 4x-Platinum status.