NLE Choppa Taps Sexyy Redd For NSFW “Sl*t Me Out” Remix Video

Memphis and St. Louis come together for the wild party-vibes visuals.

NLE Choppa already made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his 2022 single “S### Me Out.” The CashMoneyAP and FinesseGTB-produced track peaked at No. 82.

Nearly a year after presenting the song, Choppa has now dropped a new version of “S### Me Out” featuring Sexyy Redd. An official music video with Redd premiered on YouTube today (April 7).

When “S### Me Out” first landed on DSPs last year, NLE Choppa partnered with plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan for the “S### Me Out” meal. Slutty Vegan customers in Atlanta could purchase the limited-edition meal for one week.

The original “S### Me Out” has racked up over 130 million streams. NLE Choppa’s explicit song amassed 75 million plays just on Spotify. “S### Me Out” currently sits at No. 6 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart.

“S### ME OUT” Remix FRIDAY 😜 pic.twitter.com/wjoXqO50Fw — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 2, 2023

Even before the Waterwippinevan-directed NSFW visuals came out, NLE Choppa faced some backlash for content associated with the clip. Critics slammed the promotional photos for the “S### Me Out” remix.

“Thought you was selling 110 minerals out of the 102 million we needed nephew. This ain’t it lil bruh,” tweeted rapper/producer Chuck Inglish in response to Choppa posting sexually suggestive photos with Sexxy Redd.

“S### Me Out” will appear on NLE Choppa’s upcoming 22-track Cottonwood 2 album. The Warner Records-backed project also hosts “Mo Up Front” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer” featuring Lil Wayne.