NLE Choppa Polarizes The Internet With “Sl*t Me Out” Promo Pics

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users have different takes on the Memphis native’s upcoming visuals.

“S### Me Out” became NLE Choppa’s latest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The track from the upcoming Cottonwood 2 peaked at #96 on the weekly rankings.

NLE Choppa will drop a remix to “S### Me Out” on Friday, April 7. The 20-year-old recording artist/internet personality shared some promotional photographs on his Twitter page before the track’s release.

In one of the pictures, NLE Choppa is seen holding the hair of two women on their knees, reminiscent of a man walking dogs by leashes. It appears Choppa recruited Love & Hip Hop star Sukihana and “Pound Town” rhymer Sexyy Red for the “S### Me Out (Remix)” visuals.

Two years ago, Colombian singer/songwriter J Balvin faced backlash for portraying Black women as animals in his “Perra” music video. Balvin later apologized for having the models imitate acting like dogs in a sexual way.

Social media users had polarizing reactions to NLE Choppa’s tweet. Some people accused him of hypocrisy since he recently advocated for celibacy, veganism, and spirituality. Other people online showed support for Choppa.

“S### ME OUT” Remix FRIDAY 😜 pic.twitter.com/wjoXqO50Fw — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 2, 2023

“Thought you was selling 110 minerals out of the 102 million we needed nephew. This ain’t it lil bruh,” wrote Midwest rapper/producer Chuck Inglish to NLE Choppa in a quote-tweet.

Another person tweeted, “You know how much a n#### gotta hate you to pretend to go on a spiritual journey just [to] get rid of you, just to do s### like this?!?! I know his ex b#### mad.”

Zay Hilfigerrr had a different take on the pictures. The “Juju on That Beat (TZ Anthem)” performer replied, “Y’all don’t realize Choppa a lowkey content creator 🔥🤷🏽‍♂️.”

NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 will hit DSPs on April 14. The Warner Records-backed project follows 2019’s Cottonwood, 2020’s Top Shotta, 2020’s From Dark to Light, and 2022’s Me vs. Me.

Thought you was selling 110 minerals out of the 102 million we needed nephew.



This ain’t it lil bruh. https://t.co/uww8C0tbmz — CHUCK INGLISH said it. (@Chuckisdope) April 3, 2023

You know how much a n#### gotta hate you to pretend to go on a spiritual journey just go get rid of you, just to do s### like this?!?!….I know his ex b#### mad. https://t.co/pkWIr7fRMT — THE FINAL BOSS (@adiahaadiaha057) April 3, 2023