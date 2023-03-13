Drake Announces “It’s All A Blur Tour” With 21 Savage

Hip Hop stars Drake and 21 Savage will head out on a 29-date arena run together beginning this summer. The “It’s All A Blur Tour” kicks off in New Orleans on June 16.
Drake and 21 Savage also plan to hit Houston, Dallas, Miami, Montreal, DC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and other cities. The rappers scheduled two dates in locales such as Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Los Angeles.
“It’s All A Blur” marks Drake’s first return to touring in North America since headlining the “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018. That trek reportedly grossed over $111 million, becoming one of the most successful Hip Hop tours of all time.
Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” supports the Toronto/Atlanta duo’s Her Loss collaborative project. Her Loss opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 first-week units. The OVO Sound/Republic Records release features Travis Scott.
Previously, Drake put out eleven other chart-topper albums, including solo efforts like 2010’s Thank Me Later, 2011’s Take Care, 2016’s Views, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. Plus, he teamed up with Future for the No. 1 collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive in 2015.
21 Savage currently has three Number Ones on the Billboard 200 chart. The London-born rhymer’s I Am > I Was in 2019 and Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020 also made it to the pinnacle of the weekly album rankings.
Tickets for Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, March 15. General tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 17 at 12 pm local time on drakerelated.com.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” Dates:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena