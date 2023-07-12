Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Festival To Stream Live On Amazon Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will close out the respective nights of the 3-day event.

The installment in the 2023 Rolling Loud festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on July 21-23. Fans around the world will be able to watch the performances via Amazon Music.

This year’s Rolling Loud Miami will stream live on Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music and Rolling Loud Twitch channels starting at 4:00 pm ET each day.

“We are excited to team up with Amazon Music to bring Rolling Loud Miami to the masses,” said Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud Festival co-founders.

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif added, “Miami is our flagship festival and Hip-Hop’s biggest stage, and with the help of Amazon Music, we can show millions of people what Rolling Loud is all about.”

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023. The lineup also features Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Offset, Latto, Central Cee, and more.

Florida’s own Kodak Black will be Friday night’s special guest. Atlanta-raised rapper 21 Savage takes on the special guest spot for the Saturday show. Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert is Sunday’s scheduled special guest.

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif started Rolling Loud as a one-day Miami concert. Since its inception in 2015, the brand has expanded to present shows in California and New York. Festivalgoers in overseas locations such as Portugal, Germany, and Thailand have also experienced the Hip Hop event.