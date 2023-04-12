Playboi Carti, Travis Scott & A$AP Rocky To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rolling Loud Miami 2023 returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 21 for three days of music. Ahead of the big event, organizers have unveiled the lineup for this year’s iteration. According to the press release, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky will serve as headliners. Additional acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Ice Spice, Rae Sremmurd and Freddie Gibbs. Dozens more are also expected to take the stage, ranging from DeJ Loaf to GloRilla.

Rolling Loud Miami caps Rolling Loud’s biggest year thus far. The festivities kicked off in March with Rolling Loud California, the only music festival hosted at Hollywood Park. Headlined by Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti, it was Rolling Loud’s first event in Los Angeles since 2019.

The next stop on Rolling Loud’s world tour is Rolling Loud Thailand, headlined by Travis Scott (again), Cardi B and Chris Brown. Rolling Loud’s inaugural Asia event debuts in Pattaya, Thailand on April 13. Rolling Loud will also host three festivals in Europe: the second annual Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Rotterdam in The Netherlands and Rolling Loud Germany in Munich.

Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud has become one of the largest rap festival in history. Find Rolling Loud Miami ticket information here.