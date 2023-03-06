Kodak Black’s Rolling Loud Appearance Begs The Question: Will He Make It Through Rehab?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Florida rapper, who’s on probation, recently tested positive for Fentanyl and was ordered to 30 days of in-patient rehab.

Kodak Black performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend. But according to reports, he needed a helluva lot of supervision to ensure he stayed sober before his set. The Florida rapper, who’s on probation, recently tested positive for Fentanyl and was ordered to 30 days of in-patient rehab. But will he make it? According to sources, Kodak’s team kept a close on him. They even enlisted a physician to monitor his eating habits and another person who essentially had to babysit him.

Anyone familiar with addiction knows it’s entirely up to the person whether they want to get sober or not. You can’t force anyone into sobriety. It has to be their own decision. So the fact he was only able to stay away from drugs because he had supervision isn’t a promising sign. Kodak has yet to speak on the matter, so it’s all speculation at this point.

Kodak Black was arrested last July with 31 oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash. He was charged with one count of trafficking oxycodone and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Broward County Clerk’s Office. He pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

Oxycodone is one of the most addictive pain killers out there. Therefore, they’re incredibly hard to kick. Kodak is presumably at a facility now where he’ll have to detox. Wishing the best for rap’s Super Gremlin—it’s not easy.