Kodak Black Mourns XXXTentacion Amid Late Rapper’s Murder Trial

Kodak Black discussed the loss of XXXTentacion while the late rapper’s alleged killers face trial for murder in Florida.

Kodak Black reflected on the death of XXXTentacion on Friday (March 3).

XXXTentacion’s alleged killers are currently on trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kodak Black didn’t mention the trial but shared a few thoughts about the late rapper in an Instagram post.

“Nothing Really.. Just Was Thinking Bout You Bro,” Kodak Black wrote. “DAM BROWARD COUNTY WE LOST A LEGEND. @xxxtentacion One Of The Best Things To Ever Happen To This Small Town I Call Home. NEXT POST IS THIS YOUNG KID WHO KINDA REMINDS ME OF JAH.”

Prosecutors accuse Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams of killing XXXTentacion in June 2018. All three men were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

A fourth man named Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. He testified against Boatwright, Newsome and Williams in their trial, which began in February.

Earlier this week, Kodak Black dealt with his own legal trouble when he appeared in court to respond to an arrest warrant. A judge ordered him to spend 30 days in rehab for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Kodak Black allegedly tested positive for Fentanyl in February. He will report to rehab on March 7.