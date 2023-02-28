Kodak Black Heading To Rehab Over Drug Violation; Lawyer Questions Test’s Validity

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An arrest warrant was issued for Kodak Black after he tested positive for Fentanyl, violating the terms of his pretrial release.

A judge ordered Kodak Black to spend 30 days in rehab for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Kodak Black after he tested positive for Fentanyl. The Atlantic Records artist appeared in a Florida court on Tuesday (February 28).

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, initially failed to submit a drug test on February 3. He took the test a few days later on February 8. It came back positive for Fentanyl, leading to the arrest warrant.

Authorities sought to put Kodak Black back behind bars, but his attorney Bradford Cohen successfully argued to keep the 25-year-old rapper out of jail. Cohen raised doubts about the drug test, suggesting there could’ve been a mix-up at the lab.

Judge Barbara Duffy sided with Cohen, agreeing to let Kodak Black enter rehab on March 7. Cohen also denied a local news report claiming his client refused a hair drug test.

“Of course channel 10 got it wrong,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “No one refused a Hair sample. Pretrial does not provide Hair sample services. But I am glad @kodakblack will get an opportunity to take a break from his hectic schedule and focus on his physical health.”

He continued, “Great kid, great philanthropist and as usual a portion of his Rolling Loud pay check will go to the Meadow Pollack scholarship fund at Nova Southeastern Law School, that he set up last year. @local10news You often see news reports that aren’t accurate because they want those subscribers, and won’t report on the good in the community and the good Kodak does there as well. Doesn’t make for a good story.”

Kodak Black is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California on Friday (March 3). The three-day festival takes place at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood.