Kodak Black Slapped With Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Drug Violation

The Pompano Beach native reportedly failed a recent drug test, therefore violating the terms of his bail conditions.

Kodak Black is reportedly facing a warrant for his arrest. According to TMZ, the Pompano Beach native failed a recent drug test, therefore violating the terms of his bail conditions. A judge signed off on the arrest documents on Thursday (February 23) and they were filed in Broward County court the following day. The paperwork states Kodak Black should be arrested immediately if he’s encountered by authorities.

Kodak Black has allegedly missed one drug test and failed another. Traces of fentanyl were said to be found in the latest one, although just how much is unclear.

Kodak was arrested last July for possession of a controlled substance without prescription and drug trafficking. Police claimed they found around 31 oxycodone pills in his car following a Ft. Lauderdale traffic stop. They also confiscated more than $70,000 in cash. He posted $75,000 bail and was released but was required to stay clean. As of Saturday night (February 25), Kodak Black hasn’t been picked up—at least not yet.