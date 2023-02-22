Kodak Black Backtracked On Drake Joint Album After Drizzy Linked With 21 Savage For ‘Her Loss’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After teasing an album with Drake last year, Kodak Black says he’s cooled off on releasing it following the Toronto megastar’s 2022 collab with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Both rappers are fans of each other, with the Florida rapper first suggesting a joint album back in 2020. However, despite previously revealing he and Drake have recorded enough music to drop on an album, Kodak Black has gone cold on the idea.

He addressed the topic after being asked about the project during a recent Instagram Live session. While he did not mention 21 Savage directly, seemingly referring to him as “lil’ buddy,” Kodak Black says he lost interest after Drake and 21 dropped Her Loss.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” he stated. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him a lil’ buddy.”

He continued: “Before him and lil’ buddy did that s###. I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.” Check out the clip below.

Last June, Kodak Black revealed he and Drake recorded multiple songs together, and were considering a joint project.

“Me and Drake, we got some more music,” Kodak revealed during his “Kodak Black Day” music festival. “It’s really on whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff.”

However, Kodak Black was waiting on the call from Drizzy. “They be like, ‘Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though,” he added.

The Super Gremlin creator’s issues with 21 Savage may stem from their war of words last year after the ATL rapper said nobody from his class, including Kodak, could beat him in a Verzuz.