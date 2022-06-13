Kodak Black Claims He Has An Album’s Worth of Songs With Drake 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black says he has so much music with Drake they can put out a joint project: “It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though.”

Kodak Black teased a project with Drake after revealing the pair are sitting on enough unreleased music to put out an album.

He made the revelation during a press conference for his “Kodak Black Day” music festival in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida.

The Florida native has been busy all 2022. He dropped his fourth-studio album Back For Everything back in February. The project earned Kodak Black his fourth US top-ten album after the project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also featured heavily on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“Me and Drake, we got some more music,” Kodak said. “It’s really on whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff.”

However, Kodak Black is waiting on the call from Drake. “They be like, ‘Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though,” he added. Check out the clip below.

Kodak Black says him and Drake have an album worth of unreleased songs together 👀 Need It or Keep It?? pic.twitter.com/j5B7qa61HP — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) June 11, 2022

Kodak Black Day was created to celebrate the rapper and his charitable efforts in the community.

Ray J Shouts Out Kodak Black

Meanwhile, Ray J paid tribute to Kodak Black on his birthday. The artist-turned entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the moment he introduced the rapper to the men responsible for his early release at an event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

He wished Kodak Black a happy birthday in the caption before noting how much he gives back. “People need to know how much you do for the community and all the people who helped along the way. It was important to me to introduce Kodak to the former Police Commissioner of New York and the 45 President. They are the guys who pardoned Kodak and granted clemency for him,” he wrote.

He continued and said Kodak Black “can use his influence,” to help even more people. “Being in the room is important! – I do a lot of behind the scenes work but this one I had to shine light on! We need to show the world more moments like this. I’m happy to be of service. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!!” he added.