Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump With The Help Of Ray J

Ray J brought Kodak Black to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump, who pardoned the rapper in one of his final acts as president.

According to Page Six, Kodak Black met with Trump at a dinner held at the Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday night (March 17). Ray J facilitated the meeting, bringing the Florida native to the dinner as his plus-one.

“It was the right thing to do,” Ray J told Page Six. “Trump pardoned him.”

The singer’s manager David Weintraub added, “Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together. And this is just another example of his goodwill.”

Ray J and Trump previously connected at Mar-a-Lago in January. The two discussed business initiatives.

Trump pardoned Kodak Black in one of his final acts as president. The Atlantic Records artist was in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms.

Earlier this week, Trump thanked Kodak Black for publicly supporting the twice impeached politician. The ex-president appreciated the Sniper Gang rhymer saying, “Getting rid of Trump is the worst thing America could’ve did.”

Kodak Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen shared Trump’s message to his client on social media.

“In case you think the President just gave out a commutation and then forgets about it…he doesn’t #N.F.L.,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “#L.O.V.E. from your Unc Trump…lol…”

