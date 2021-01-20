Rapper Kodak Black Pardoned By President Trump With Help From Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump

(AllHipHop News)
Kodak Black will be coming home soon, and he can thank President Trump for getting him out of prison.
Kodak was one of 100 people President Trump pardoned on his final day in office today as President of the United States.
The Pompano Beach, Florida raised rapper pled guilty to lying on a federal application to obtain firearms. One of those weapons was found at the scene of a shooting in his hometown. Kodak Black had a rough time behind the walls from the start of his incarceration.
A number of people supported Kodak’s release, including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan, Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League, and numerous other notable community leaders.
REUTERS: Trump grants clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 20, 2021
In October of 2019, during his pre-trial detention, Kodak fought with an inmate inside the Federal Detention Center in Miami, which resulted in the hospitalization of a prison guard who was trying to break up the brawl.
In November of 2019, Kodak Black was formally sentenced to 3-years and 10 months in prison for the offense.
After his sentencing, the rapper was shipped off to Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. Kodak claims the guards at the high-security prison targeted, tortured, and beat him during his stay.
In September of 2020, the 23-year-old rap star filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons over the abuse claims.
Kodak was eventually shipped off to a high-security prison in Illinois in October of 2020, but he was still tangled up in a legal battle with the BOP, in addition to losing an appeal to get his sentence reduced.
Though he had issues with the authorities while he was incarcerated, Kodak Black was able lots of good for the community at large.
Kodak, real name Bill K. Kapri, gave away hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in school supplies, Christmas gifts, and helped with the construction of a Jewish temple. The rapper even offered to pony up $1 million to charity, should Trump grant him clemency.
Trump viewed these actions favorability, because now Kodak’s legal issues are a thing of the past and he will be out on the street again.
“Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts,” The White House said in a statement. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”
“Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown,” The White House said.
In addition to Kodak Black, President Trump pardoned Lil Wayne and spared the New Orleans rap legend a trip to prison over a felony gun possession charge.
President Trump also pardoned former drug baron and Death Row Records’ financier Michael Harry-O Harris, Kwame Kilpatrick, Steve Bannon, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and others.