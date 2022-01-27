Ray J met with Donald Trump to discuss job creation, small business development and more at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club.

David Weintraub, the manager of Ray J, said his client met with Trump to discuss business initiatives. The singer and ex-president also posed together for a photo, which was posted on social media.

“I’ve always admired and respected [Trump’s] business acumen,” Ray J told Page Six. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.”

He added, “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Ray J and President Trump at Mara Lago discussing Business, Technology, and Black Empowerment! pic.twitter.com/nP9TkAWtyy — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 26, 2022

The meeting took place a little over two years after Ray J was rumored to be in “secret talks” with Trump to secure a pardon for Suge Knight. The entrepreneur denied the story, which was published by the Daily Mail.

“People make up a lot of different stories about a lot of different things,” Ray J told Variety. “But that story right there, I jumped on top of it because I didn’t want it to spread.”



He continued, “I really don’t know where that one came from but that was kind of loud. Again even how you’re asking me about it, I’m like, ‘Listen, let me get on my social media…’ And I love the Daily Mail, I think they’re the ones who broke it so whoever told them was on a good one.”