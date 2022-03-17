Donald Trump Sends Kodak Black Special Gift For Unwavering Support

Former President Donald Trump thanked Kodak Black for saying, “Getting rid of Trump is the worst thing America could’ve did.”

Donald Trump showed love to Kodak Black, who received a pardon from the ex-president last year.

Kodak Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen shared a message from Donald Trump, who thanked the Atlantic Records artist for some public praise. The former president expressed his appreciation for Kodak Black saying, “Getting rid of Trump is the worst thing America could’ve did.”

“In case you think the President just gave out a commutation and then forgets about it…he doesn’t #N.F.L.,” Bradford Cohen wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the message. “#L.O.V.E. from your Unc Trump…lol…”

Donald Trump granted clemency to Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, among others, in one of the ex-president’s final acts in office. Kodak Black, whose government name is Bill Kapri, was serving time in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms.

After the pardon was announced, Kodak Black conveyed his gratitude via Twitter. Since then, he’s endorsed Donald Trump on several occasions.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” the Florida native wrote. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino.”

View Donald Trump’s thank you note below.