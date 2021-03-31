Kodak Black Thinks Former President Trump Is A “Real One” Despite Dissing Haiti 

(AllHipHop News)
Despite the former president referring to his family’s native country as a “ sh*thole” and sparking a civil war in this nation on January 6th, Haitian rapper Kodak Black says that Donald Trump is legit.
On TMZ Live, he sang the praises of the former president and noted that he was a “real one.” The first reason is because he got him pardoned from his 46-month bid, and secondly because the two are also the same sign.
In the quick tease, he also talked about making music (having 200 songs including a jam for Beyoncé and Justin Bieber), talking about planning for his future and he that refers to his lawyer as “Pops.”
The Florida chart-topper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri was sentenced to prison in 2019 for falsifying information while purchasing firearms. President Trump pardoned him on his last day in office.
While Kodak Black was doting over America’s scourge of an Executive, Haitians on the island are protesting in the streets — stopping another Trumpian leader, Président Jovenel Moïse, from violating their constitution.
The “Zeze“ rapper revealed that his birthday is on June 11th and Trump’s is June 14th, a few days apart — making them Gemini’s.