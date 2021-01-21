Kodak Black Thanks President Trump For Life-Changing Pardon

(AllHipHop News)
Before Kodak Black’s legal issues, the rap star wanted to go to Washington D.C. to “spar” with then-President Donald Trump.
At the time, Kodak made it known that he wasn’t feeling the President on the song Dreezy “Spar” by Dreezy featuring ft. 6LACK.
He rapped:
Look my word is bond as f###/My life is hard enough/They not rewarding us/They disregarding us/And if I go to D.C, I’m tryna spar with Trump/I’m not a politician, just can’t ignore the stuff
Well, Kodak Black is singing a different tune now that President Trump has pardoned him for lying on a federal application to obtain firearms.
Kodak Black was serving a 3-year and a half year sentence for the crime, but he is soon to be a free man now that Trump granted him clemency.
Early this morning (January 20th), Trump announced Kodak was one of 73 pardons he doled out on his final day in office.
Kodak Black took to Twitter, where he sent a message to the former POTUS, who has been banned for life on Twitter.
“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” Kodak Black said in a statement. “It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino.”
In addition to Kodak Black, Donald Trump pardoned rapper Lil Wayne and got him out of his gun charge for possessing a gold-plated .45 on his private jet in 2019.
Trump also issued pardons to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, former drug Baron Michael “Harry-O” Harris, as well as Desiree Perez, the COO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.