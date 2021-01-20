President Trump Pardoned Lil Wayne After Co-Sign From Deion Sanders

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne’s decision to cozy up to President Donald Trump may have cost him some fans, but the move has gained the rap star his freedom.
President Trump dropped his list of 100 people he is pardoning, and Lil Wayne is on that list.
The rapper was due in court this March to be sentenced for possessing a gold-plated .45 handgun on his private jet when it landed at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, in December of 2019.
Wayne pleaded guilty to the charge on December 11th, 2020. He was originally supposed to be sentenced on January 28th.
Lil Wayne’s lawyer Howard Srebnick successfully had the sentencing date pushed back until March 4th, in what seems to be a strategic move to keep his high profile client from setting foot in a prison.
Deion Sanders wrote in support of the rapper’s pardon and called Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”
Thanks to Sanders and Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who advocated for the pardon, the gun charge against Lil Wayne will be wiped from his record, and he will avoid prison altogether.
“Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” The White House said in a statement.
Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020
In October of 2020, Lil Wayne backed Trump’s “Platinum Plan” and his losing bid to be re-elected as President of the United States.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say. Today and assured he will and can get it done,” Lil Wayne said.
Other high-profile pardons on Trump’s list included imprisoned drug baron/Death Row Records financier Michael “Harry-O” Harris, Steve Bannon, Kodak Black, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez.