Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Having A Gun On His Private Jet, Sentencing Slated For January 2021

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne appeared in Miami a Miami court today (December 11th), and despite his lawyer’s proclamation of his client’s innocence, the rap star said otherwise in front of a judge.
During his first virtual appearance, Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to possessing a gold-plated .45 on his private jet, when he landed at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport on December 23rd, 2019.
The rap star stood in front of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams and took responsibility for bringing the gun with him when he left Los Angeles for his residence in Miami.
Wayne escaped further charges, even though he was also in possession of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.
Lil Wayne could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced. The sentencing phase is slated for January 28th. He remains free on $250,000 bond.
The rap star, real name Dwayne Michael Carter, already has a felony for criminal possession of a weapon, after he was caught with a gun in July of 2007.
He was eventually sentenced to eight months on Rikers Island for the charge and released in November of 2010.