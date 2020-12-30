AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Lil Wayne Gets Sentencing Date Over Gun On Private Jet

(AllHipHop News)
New Orleans rap star Lil Wayne will learn his fate over a gun charge this Spring.
The Young Money boss was caught with a gold-plated .45 handgun on his private jet last December after a tipster warned the Feds that he was packing heat on his flight from Los Angeles to Miami.
The Feds greeted the rapper at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport on December 23rd, 2019, and when they boarded his jet they found the gun, along with cocaine and opioids in Lil Wayne’s bag.
On December 11th, 2020, Wayne admitted the gun was his and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Wayne’s lawyer Howard Srebnick originally requested expedited sentencing, which was slated for January 28th.
Last week, AllHipHop broke the news that Srebnick was dealing with a burdensome caseload, and requested for the rap stars sentencing to be pushed back.
Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams gave Wayne a new date for sentencing, which has been confirmed for the first week of March.
Although the Feds are requesting prison time for Lil Wayne, who served a year on Rikers Island in 2010 after the cops found a .40 caliber handgun on his tour bus back in July of 2007, his guilty plea could earn him a break, which is totally up to the discretion of Judge Kathleen Williams
Lil Wayne is slated to appear before Judge Kathleen Williams on March 4th, 2021 when he will officially be sentenced.