Kodak Black Banking On Lamar Jackson To Make It To Super Bowl In 2024

Kodak Black predicts his friend Lamar Jackson will reach the Super Bowl in 2024.

The Atlantic Records artist declared he’s betting millions of dollars on Jackson in a brief chat with TMZ on Sunday (February 12). Kodak Black revealed his gambling plans while getting swarmed by fans after Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

“I’ll be back next year with my boy Lamar Jackson,” Kodak Black said. “And I’m betting a few million on Lamar Jackson next year.”

Jackson and Kodak Black both grew up in Pompano Beach. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback briefly appeared in a music video with the Florida-bred rapper.

One question heading into the next NFL season is whether or not Jackson will still be playing for the Ravens. The former MVP is looking for a long-term deal with more guaranteed money, leading to speculation about the Ravens trading him. The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson if they cannot reach an agreement with him.

Kodak Black is busy making business moves of his own in his hometown of Pompano Beach. He recently purchased a local property for $1.8 million. He intends to turn it into a “luxurious retail space” with a restaurant.