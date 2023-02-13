Kodak Black Co-Signs “Uncle Trump” Trashing Rihanna’s Halftime Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yesterday, Rihanna took to the stage to perform a medley of her hits for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was not a fan of the global superstar’s performance.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform. The twice-impeached POTUS also suggested the 9-time Grammy winner needs a new stylist.

Florida-bred rapper Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri was inside Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium for the Big Game and the mid-game concert. The Back for Everything album creator decided to share Trump’s thoughts on Rihanna with his own followers.

“Uncle Trump said that s### is garbage,” said Kodak Black about Rihanna’s performance in a brief cellphone video posted to social media. The clip of Kodak quoting the 76-year-old Republican politician’s opinion spread across the internet.

Kodak Black has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump ever since the MAGA leader commuted his 2020 federal conviction for illegal firearms possession. Plus, Black pled guilty to first-degree assault in a first-degree criminal sexual conduct state case in South Carolina.

For her Halftime Show, Rihanna ran through chart-topping hits such as “We Found Love” and “Umbrella.” The Barbadian singer opened the set with the “B#### Better Have My Money” single and closed with the “Diamonds” track.

Rihanna also shocked the world by revealing her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl appearance. A representative for the songstress confirmed the baby news. The celebrity couple are already parents to a son born in 2022.