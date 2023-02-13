Rihanna IS Pregnant: Reps Reportedly Confirm Rumors After Super Bowl Halftime Performance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A representative for Rihanna confirmed the news after the singer repeatedly rubbed an apparent baby bump throughout the show.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to be parents for the second time after welcoming their son last year.

Fans began speculating from the moment the talented songstress began her performance during Sunday night’s Super Bowl Halftime show. It wasn’t just the apparent baby bump that drove speculation, but the number of times Rihanna caressed her rounded stomach throughout the show.

While many believed the belly-rubbing was the Billionaire songstress hinting at her new arrival, Rihanna neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. However, shortly after the show, her representative confirmed to multiple outlets that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting another child.

The NYC rapper has yet to address the news, but he could be seen during the show supporting his partner. A$AP Rocky stood cheering Rihanna on from the sidelines, bobbing his head to her hits and capturing memories of the epic set.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna On Parenthood

Last month, the new father described returning home to his family after working as “heaven every day.”

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” A$AP Rocky explained. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole nother perspective.”

He continued, “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna revealed that her motherhood instilled a new sense of fearlessness that helped her accept the Super Bowl gig.

“When you become a mom there’s something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything,” the “Lift Me Up,” singer said last week, ahead of the performance. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”

