Donald Trump Blasts Rihanna, Calls Her Super Bowl Performance “Worst Halftime Show” Ever 

Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of Rihanna after branding her talentless last week, calling her Super Bowl show an “Epic fail.”

Donald Trump lashed out at Rihanna following her iconic performance during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The former president took to Truth Social to comment on the show, calling it an “epic fail” and insulting the pregnant singer’s look on the night.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” he wrote following the Halftime Show where RiRi not only showcased her greatest hits, but also unveiled her growing baby bump.

He continued: “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”

Finally, he took aim at her outfit, writing, “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

The “foul and insulting language” is likely a reference to images she tweeted in 2020 of a Cadillac with “F*** Trump” spray-painted on it.

Trump on Rihanna’s half time show pic.twitter.com/KIiBdaEqsx — Reda (@RedaMor_) February 13, 2023

Last week, Trump blasted Rihanna in response to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican Congressman from Texas, demanding that the NFL drop the singer from the Super Bowl.

Jackson wrote on TruthSocial.com, “Rihanna spray painted “F### Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

Trump followed up with, “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

While Donald Trump spewed his criticism of Rihanna, the show’s executive producer was full of praise for the star following the event.

“I just feel great,” Jesse Collins told Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like her vision was executed. She shocked the world and the Navy’s [Rihanna’s fans] happy, and I’m just glad we got another great one in the books.”