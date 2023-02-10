Donald Trump Disses Rihanna; Says She Has ‘No Talent’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former president Donald Trump said he believes singer Rihanna has “NO TALENT.”

According to Newsweek, many of the MAGAmaniacs, his mostly Republican supporters who rock with 45 no matter what, have started campaigning asking for her to be removed from the Super Bowl halftime lineup. They want her fired because of past comments she has made about the former president.

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican Congressman from Texas, messaged the NFL on Thursday through social media his desire to have her removed— specifically pointing to images she tweeted of a Cadillac car with “F*** Trump” spray-painted on it.

Jackson wrote on TruthSocial.com, “Rihanna spray painted “F### Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

And Donald Trump, followed up, writing, “Without her “Stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

One person on Twitter, who read the comment, accused Jackson of being a child.

“Oh cry Ronny you little baby. And I agree with Rihanna F### Donald Trump,” Daniel S. Laibstain wrote.

Oh cry Ronny you little baby. And I agree with Rihanna F*** Donald Trump — Daniel S. Laibstain (@DLaibstain) February 10, 2023

“Poor baby,” another person wrote as a reply to Jackson’s comments on Twitter, the other platform he made the comment. “Donald Trump can’t make it through a 5-minute speech (rant) without disparaging remarks (always lies) about at least a couple people. Besides most the people like Rihanna and can’t stand Trump.”

You’re right, Ronny. Rihanna is wrong! She was supposed to write F### DONALD TRUMP AND F### HIS STUPID MORONIC SIMP RONNY JACKSON”..but yeah she forgot a lot of words. Excuse her Ronny – she was probably tired. Gonna be on fire on Sunday tho. God bless. — Question Portnoy (@QuestionPortnoy) February 10, 2023

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Rihanna is scheduled to perform during the Eagles and Chiefs’ Super Bowl game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fans are anticipating her show, as it will be the first major performance since she has become a mom.