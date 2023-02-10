Rihanna Talks Putting Together The Setlist For Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RiRi explains the challenge of preparing for the mid-game concert.

The NFL tapped Robyn Rihanna Fenty to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12. Viewers from around the world will get to see the entertainment superstar perform a few of her biggest hits at the Big Game.

With a recording career that spans nearly twenty years, Rihanna had to narrow down her setlist to fit into the allotted time for the performance. She spoke about that process with Apple Music at a press conference.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part,” admitted Rihanna. “Deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show is gonna be. It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together.”

The 9-time Grammy winner continued, “You only have thirteen minutes, that’s a challenge. So you’re trying to cram seventeen years of work into thirteen minutes. It’s difficult, but some songs we had to lose because of that and that’s gonna be okay.”

Rihanna’s Discography Includes Multiple Number Ones

Rihanna scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2006 with the “SOS” single off the A Girl like Me studio LP. The Barbados-born singer went on to add another thirteen chart-toppers to her résumé.

Her fourteen Number Ones place Rihanna at #4 on the all-time list of most Hot 100 chart leaders. 2011’s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris spent ten weeks at No. 1. “Work” featuring Drake remained atop the Hot 100 for nine weeks.

In addition, tracks such as “Umbrella” with Jay-Z, “Love The Way You Lie” with Eminem, and “Live Your Life” with T.I. each held the pole position for at least six weeks. Rihanna currently sits at No. 3 on the all-time rankings of the most cumulative weeks at No. 1.

Super Bowl LVII airs live on Fox in the United States from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles. Apple Music presents the Halftime Show starring Rihanna.