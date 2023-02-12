Kodak Black’s Next Big Move: Rapper Is Opening A Restaurant

Kodak Black, the rapper known for his fiery lyrics and controversial persona, has left his troubled past behind as he ventures into a new chapter in his life.
Despite his legal issues and skirmishes with the law, Kodak has turned over a new leaf thanks to a pardon by former President Donald Trump and is now diving into the world of commercial real estate investment.
The rapper recently made a wise purchase in Pompano Beach to create a new legacy. According to The Real Deal, Kodak spent $1.8 million on a property located at 1511-1547 Hammondville Road.
The first building is a nearly 3,800-square-foot structure, and the second is a 4,900-square-foot building constructed in the late 1950s.
Kodak has big plans for the property. One building will be transformed into a luxurious retail space with a restaurant, and he is considering tearing down the other to make way for a new retail space.
The new venture into commercial real estate is not just a business opportunity for Kodak but also a way for him to give back to the community that raised him.
With this new investment, Kodak Black is poised to make a major impact in the world of commercial real estate and become a respected player in the local industry.