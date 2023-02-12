Kodak Black’s Next Big Move: Rapper Is Opening A Restaurant

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Kodak Black is putting his money into real estate and is launching his own restaurant. Read more about the big deal!

Kodak Black, the rapper known for his fiery lyrics and controversial persona, has left his troubled past behind as he ventures into a new chapter in his life.

Despite his legal issues and skirmishes with the law, Kodak has turned over a new leaf thanks to a pardon by former President Donald Trump and is now diving into the world of commercial real estate investment.

The rapper recently made a wise purchase in Pompano Beach to create a new legacy. According to The Real Deal, Kodak spent $1.8 million on a property located at 1511-1547 Hammondville Road.

The first building is a nearly 3,800-square-foot structure, and the second is a 4,900-square-foot building constructed in the late 1950s.

Kodak has big plans for the property. One building will be transformed into a luxurious retail space with a restaurant, and he is considering tearing down the other to make way for a new retail space.

The new venture into commercial real estate is not just a business opportunity for Kodak but also a way for him to give back to the community that raised him.

With this new investment, Kodak Black is poised to make a major impact in the world of commercial real estate and become a respected player in the local industry.