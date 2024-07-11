Azealia Banks Called Out After Attending Donald Trump Rally 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks fans shared their reaction after the controversial artist attended a Donald Trump Rally, claiming he invited her.

Azealia Banks has been a longtime Donald Trump supporter, and now she’s catching heat online after attending a rally in support of the 34-time convicted felon.

The outspoken artist was spotted at the election rally in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday (July 9). Trump himself posted a photo of Banks among the crowd on his Instagram Story.

Promotor Jake Inphamous shared a video from the rally claiming Donald Trump invited him and Azealia Banks. He also poked fun at Trump’s viral remarks from his Presidential debate with President Joe Biden earlier this month.

“@realdonaldtrump invited @azealiabanksforever and I to talk about ‘Hispanic jobs,’” he captioned the video “He even posted us.”

In the video, Jake asks Banks her thoughts on what Trump is saying at the rally but her response is cut short.

Banks posted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Trump invited the gang.”

However, her presence at the Trump rally didn’t go down well with fans on social media.

“Azealia Banks is one of the biggest disappointments in music,” one disgruntled supporter shared. “All that Talent, and you’re AT A TRUMP RALLY! WHEN YOU SHOULD BE PUTTING OUT FANTASEA 2, or BUSINESS AND PLEASURE!!!!”

Azealia Banks is one of the biggest disappointments in music. All that Talent, and you’re AT A TRUMP RALLY! WHEN YOU SHOULD BE PUTTING OUT FANTASEA 2, or BUSINESS AND PLEASURE!!!! pic.twitter.com/GkxWZ3a8xi — ALIEN SUPERSTAR!!! (@imissportmore) July 10, 2024

“I draw the line at Azealia Banks attending a Trump event. Girl good bye,” another added.

I draw the line at Azealia Banks attending a Trump event. Girl good bye — s.pea (@stopittito) July 10, 2024

“Azealia Banks taking a check to perform @ Q######## in San Francisco during Pride month only to show up @ a Trump rally in Miami 2 weeks later is the reason why she will always be a f###### joke,” wrote a third person.

Azealia Banks taking a check to perform @ Q######## in San Francisco during Pride month only to show up @ a Trump rally in Miami 2 weeks later is the reason why she will always be a f###### joke.



Tragic, meth-fed joke.



Speaking of meth, remember when she said the Jan 6… pic.twitter.com/X7og2tyVUj — Hollywood Vinnie (@yacousinvinnie) July 11, 2024

Others accused her of grifting and claimed she needed the money following recent reports of her alleged eviction. Check out some other responses below.

She’s going to start conservative grifting because she needs money for rent — on an iconic training arc 🏳️‍🌈 (@missed_3pointer) July 10, 2024

Of course Azealia banks transphobic ass is at a trump rally, and yall surprised — Geo he/they (@justasleepyboii) July 10, 2024