Azealia Banks Claims Drake’s “Lethal Chess Move” Will Expose Music Industry 

Azealia Banks is defending Drake, arguing that he’s about to stage a “heist of such epic proportions,” the music industry will never be the same.

Drake‘s decision to go after Universal Music Group, Spotify and others over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss sent shockwaves through the music industry and sparked intense criticism online. However, he does have his defenders, including outspoken rapper Azealia Banks.

She hopped on X (Twitter) to respond to a user who said they don’t feel bad for Drake because “he tried humbling other artists,” for years “because the machine was behind him.”

“Now that he don’t got the gun no more,” the user added. “He wanna start crying. Nah pleighboy… stick that chest out still.”

However, Azealia Banks disagreed, replying with, “Oh drake DEFINITELY has the gun. He’s about to crook umg and spotify on some minor legal formalities and actually be the first rapper in history to stage a heist of such epic proportions.”

She also insisted his legal action is “really such a lethal chess move,” that will shed light on “shady” industry practices.

“He’s going to subpoena literally every platforms records, they will not be able to cook the books,” she continued. “Then they will all have to prove that drake is a pedophile which would make UMG and spotify look retarded.”

Azealia Banks Believes Drake’s Legal Action Will Impact Super Bowl Halftime Show

She also predicted that Drake’s legal filings would prevent K. Dot from performing his scathing Drake diss at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Kendrick is not going to be able to perform they not like us,” she added. “Jayz is going to have officially been bodied by a singing n####….. everyone is going to gag at how this plays out.”

Like the critic Azealia Banks responded to, Joe Budden claimed that Drake had been shielded, arguing that UMG CEO Lucian Grainge had his back.

However, he exploded on Drake, branding him a “selfish lying manipulative sack of s###” whose past was catching up to him after spending 15 years making enemies.

Nonetheless, Azealia Banks is locked in, regardless of the outcome.

“Either way I’m so perched,” she exclaimed. “I’m genuinely interested on how this will turn out. This s### is 100% about to become music industry case law whichever way it goes. People all like ‘oh drake is soft and blah blah,’ but it’s truIy refreshing to not see a contemporary rap beef end up in violence. This is some s### my nerdy ass can get behind.”