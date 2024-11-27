Joe Budden Rips Drake For Taking Legal Action Against UMG  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden unleashed on Drake in a scathing rant, branding him a “selfish lying manipulative sack of sh*t.”

Joe Budden has addressed Drake’s bombshell legal filings against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s seething diss track “Not Like Us.”

News of the OVO founder taking legal action against UMG sparked a social media frenzy, but many have been waiting for Drake’s outspoken longtime nemesis, Joe Budden, to weigh in.

He obliged on the latest edition of the “Joe Budden podcast” and didn’t hold back, unleashing on Drake in a furious tirade.

“He’s a selfish lying manipulative sack of s### who has made enemies for 15 years and now were here at the f###### boiling point,” he began.

“You been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of s### you can possibly be,” Budden said of Drake. “I’m not here to f###### play games with you n#####. N##### know what it is out there. That’s it. And he’s f###### white. And he’s Jewish, and he had too much dip on his chip.”

Joe Budden telling the unfiltered truth about Aubrey Drake Graham. pic.twitter.com/K2hMLZFuII — Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) November 27, 2024

Joe Budden Blasts Drake For Allegedly Sleeping With Friends’ Partners

Budden then addressed Drake’s personal relationships with his collaborators, accusing him of being a very grimy individual. Additionally, he seemingly alluding to Drake falling out with Metro Boomin before claiming Drake had previously been protected because he had UMG CEO Lucian Grainge in his corner.

“This n####’s been a sack of s### behind the scenes,” The “Pump It Up” hitmaker continued. “Because he’s got fans and had Lucien [Grange] everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done. That’s done with now. I don’t want to hear none of that s### now.”

He also expressed disappointment, arguing Drizzy was supposed to be “The leader of the new school.” Budden claimed Drake should have used his power and influence to help improve the industry for future generations of artists.

“Who cares now?” Budden added, claiming Drake has lost his leverage in contract negotiations with UMG.

In his second action, Drake accused Kendrick Lamar of defamation for “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

He claimed UMG knew “Not Like Us” falsely accused him of being a “certified pedophile” and “predator” but proceeded with the release regardless.