Social Media In Shambles Amid Drake’s Legal Complaint Over Kendrick Lamar Diss 

News of Drake taking legal action over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” sent shockwaves through social media.
On Monday (November 25), the OVO founder accused Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify of covertly and illegally inflating streaming numbers for K. Dot’s “Not Like Us.”
He claimed the companies “Launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” with the song and accused UMG of lowering their licensing rate by 30 percent for “Not Like Us.”
Music fans flooded social media with reactions to the complaint. Many questioned why he didn’t sue Kendrick Lamar over salacious allegations in the diss tracks instead of taking legal action against his label.
Others argued Drake was just as guilty, claiming he also benefited from inflated numbers and using bots and claimed he ended his career.
“This is Drakes official exit from hip hop,” one user shared. “He can’t ever recover from this. It’s over.”
Another added, “This whole thing hilarious when you remember Pusha T told yall UMG was inflating drakes numbers years ago lol.”
However, amid the trolling, others honed in on the wider context of the lawsuit, claiming Drake exposing alleged common music industry practices is beneficial for all artists.
Meanwhile, a UMG rep swiftly responded to the complaint, branding the allegations “offensive and untrue.” The rep also called added, “No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”
Check out some other reactions to Drake’s latest move below.