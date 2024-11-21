Metro Boomin Reveals Regrets Over Drake Feud 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin played a significant part in kicking off the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef with his song with Future and Kendrick Lamar, “Like That,” from the We Don’t Trust You album.

During an upcoming interview with GQ Magazine, the producer addressed rumors about the root of his conflict with the OVO founder and admitted he regretted stepping out of character.

Future & Metro Boomin for GQ’s Men of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dlpAHVKjJh — HndrxxFans 🦅 (@HndrxxFans) November 21, 2024

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” Metro explained. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me.

He explained that they just “fell out over something,” but their fame meant it became headline news.

“It’s just regular s###,” Metro added. “This just happens to have an audience.”

Nonetheless, Metro admitted he regrets taking their feud to social media, calling him out on Twitter.

“Now I did have my moment online, which I do regret,” he confessed. “I should have been stronger than that. That was out of character for me. But at a certain point, it’s like, I don’t rap, bro, so you’re going to just s### on me on all of these songs.”

He added, “I’m not going to get in the booth, so I’m finna tweet at you.”

While he didn’t get in the booth, Metro Boomin fired back with the viral “BBL Drizzy” instrumental. However, he adamantly denied the theory that he joined forces with Drake’s rivals solely for taking Drake down on the albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You with Future.

“People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, Yo, f### this dude. What kind of s### is that?” he asked. “You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort, resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album? Blowing budgets on two albums—going over budget? That’s some serious hate. Neither one of us rock like that.”

Meanwhile, Future also addressed Drake in the GQ interview, downplaying any notion of “beef.”