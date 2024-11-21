Future Opens Up About Drake, Kendrick Lamar & “Big Three” Debate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future is sharing his thoughts on the “beef” between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and his place in Hip-Hop’s “big three.”

During a new GQ Magazine interview with Pluto and Metro Boomin, Future downplayed the notion of a Drake and K. Dot “beef,” implying any friction was simply competition between peers and not based on any real issues.

“There was a beef?” he asked, adding, “I didn’t even know there was a beef. I didn’t even know they had nothing going on. I ain’t never participated in rap battles, man.”

However, Future questioned why nobody considered that he might feel slighted that Kendrick Lamar excluded him from the “big three” discussion on his own song, despite Dot calling out Drake and J. Cole.

“I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that,” he shared. “Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so f##### up about the s###. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything to the public about how I feel about it. Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man.”

Nonetheless, Future believes his reaction should have set the tone for his peers.

“If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad. If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, Oh, I can make something else about it.”