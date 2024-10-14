Azealia Banks Drags Julia Fox Over Remarks About Kanye West Romance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks had no time for Julia Fox’s claims that Kanye West used her as a pawn during their weeks-long relationship.

Azealia Banks went off on Julia Fox over remarks she made about her brief relationship with Kanye West.

During a recent interview, Fox expressed regret over dating the rapper, claiming she was “used as a pawn,” during their weeks-long romance.

Sharing her reaction online, Banks dragged Fox before criticizing Kanye West for dating white girls.

“GIRL.. You literally were contracted for this Job thru a celebrity Madam in miami,” Banks began. “You knewwwwww u was there to be a comfort girl. Calling urself a “pawn” is giving urself waaaay too much credit… u wasn’t even on the chessboard sis. Lmaooo how long is this b#### gonna ride this ‘I ate chicken Alfredo with Kanye and he got me second hand birkin from @therealreal brick and mortar store,’ s### out?? B#### flew to Los Angeles and was flocking the streets looking for him while he was at nobu with drake. Lmao these white women are something else.”

GIRL.. You literally were contracted for this Job thru a celebrity Madam in miami. you knewwwwww u was there to be a comfort girl. Calling urself a "pawn" is giving urself waaaay too much credit… u wasn't even on the chessboard sis. Lmaooo how long is this b#### gonna ride this… https://t.co/D1MdomZ2lp — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 13, 2024

The polarizing rapper continued her rant, adding, “Kanye better learn his lesson about these white girls. They all have this f##### up sense of racist entitlement and foolishly think they’re some special coveted thing to him because they are white – not understanding that Kanye got all the white p#### in world already. Then when their ego’s get bruised they go trying to act like they’re somehow above him and too good for him. Lmao these b###### acting like they wrote Jesus walks… lmaooo.”

Kanye better learn his lesson about these white girls. They all have this f##### up sense of racist entitlement and foolishly think they're some special coveted thing to him because they are white – not understanding that Kanye got all the white p#### in world already. Then when… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 13, 2024

Julia Fox On Her Relationship With Kanye West

In a recent interview for The Times’ Weekend Magazine, Fox claimed West went public about the relationship without her knowledge.

“I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime,” she said. “I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

Banks’ tirade continued, calling Fox a “famewhore” who wouldn’t stop talking publicly about Ye. She also called out Fox over alleged drug abuse before urging “Kanye stop promising b###### birkins.”

Like imagine a dirty white b#### with a needle in her arm and photos of her sucking them gay n##### from salem's d#### having the nerve to try and posture like she's above KANYE WEST. Lmfaooo piece of bird s###. — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 13, 2024

She added, “Kanye has kids, you have photos of urself shooting heroin on the internet…little girls are impressionable. you are a f###### liability Julia get the f### over it.”

Check out her posts below.

Moral of the f###### story is: Kanye stop promising b###### birkins LMAOOOO. get these b###### a dean and deluca tote bag , a metrocard and the number attached to ur CVS points card. Let these b###### splurge on some Neutrogena face wash and pay itttt. — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 13, 2024