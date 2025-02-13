Azealia Banks’ Scathing Super Bowl Rant Gets Response From TDE’s Punch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

How Azealia Banks worked Amber Heard into this rant is something that needs to be studied.

Azealia Banks got herself involved in a fairly one-sided, Twitter beef with one of the most notable executives at the West Coast record label Top Dog Entertainment (TDE).

The entire situation began on Thursday (February 13), when Banks decided to respond to a tweet TDE President Punch shared remarking on the ongoing discourse surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. Punch’s remarks follow a wave of criticism from fans, celebrities and media personalities, such as streamer Kai Cenat, which allege Kendrick’s performance wasn’t received well.

Punch’s tweet addressed the apparent disconnect between the goals of the culture and desires of fans that he feels Kendrick’s performance exposed.

”Seeing all of the commentary surrounding the Super Bowl performance it’s showing that we lost sight of what we always fought for… to be who WE ARE as artist of Hip-Hop culture,” Punch wrote. “Since when did we want to fit in with the mainstream?? lol. Sure we want mainstream platforms, but only to do US. Authentically us. That’s what always made Hip-Hop so appealing.”

Banks appeared to find Punch’s tweet to be disingenuous and teed off on him in a quoted reply to his statement.

“You guys are actually super pathetic,” Azealia Banks wrote in the tweet. “And quite possibly the most HERB music collective hip-hop has seen. You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits. Regardless of how good you guys are at choosing cows at the Industry songwriting cattle corral.”

Banks continued, “(Because you guys are great at finding excellent songwriters/producers for all of the f###### herb dork ass absolute real life nobodies dressed up as ‘artists’ on TDE) ….. this whole debacle demonstrated how you all are such like, non – stars and completely desperate impostors. You either are or your not famous. And no matter what you lot do, you’ll always be f###### dweebs.”

Punch seemingly found Banks rant to be hilarious and reposted her response in an Instagram Story in which he mocked and trolled her as if she were a fan.

“Appreciate the love she thinks we’re great,” Punch wrote in the IG Story.

But Banks didn’t stop there and proceeded to hurl, scathing and offensive insult at punch and TDE as a whole in a string of subsequent tweets.

“F###### corn ball hoe ass N####‘s gossiping and creeping, shaking ass for Grammys in tight pants lmaooo. Ur f###### cooked,” she wrote in one tweet before following up in another, writing, “You always on here, trying to sound deep about the s### y’all do… not saying others don’t… but TDE is not fly. Like at all.”

Banks proceeded to call Punch a “f###### monkey” while dragging actress Amber Heard into the mix as she began alluding to him virtually sexually assaulting her.

Look at ya shoes n#### — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 13, 2025

Prior to her latest Twitter assault on Punch, Banks lashed out at Doechii, calling her as a “DEI hire” and accusing the Tampa native of snorting cocaine.

See the images below for additional tweets a part of Banks’ rant.