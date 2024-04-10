Doechii Claps Back At Azealia Banks Over “Wannabe” Comment 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks insinuated that Doechii is a “wannabe” version of her, prompting the rapper and singer to fight back.

Doechii sounded off at Azealia Banks after the controversial rapper insinuated that she’s a “wannabe” version of her.

The breakout rapper and singer recently released her first single in 2024, a collab with fellow Floridian City Girls’ JT, and decided it was time to coin a name for her devoted supporters.

“Ok y’all… what should our fandom name be?” she asked her fans earlier this week,

While “The Swamp” and “Gaytors” were popular choices for the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess, Azealia Banks trolled Doechii with an alternative suggestion.

“Definitely should call them ‘the wannabe’s,’” she replied to the post.

Doechii responded, referencing past tension between them, and urged Banks to back off.

“The first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders,’ she stated. “It’s not my fault you sellin bussy soap and I’m sellin platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

Banks recently rejected comparisons to Doechii following the release of her JT collab.

Calling her “that Doechii girl,” she claimed fans are not impressed by her music. “So that means you need to go back, and you need to discover who you are as an artist.”

Azealia Banks comments on the comparisons to Doechii’s new single, via Instagram Stories



“I don’t know why everybody associates that sound with me” pic.twitter.com/syoWQ17Jwt — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) April 7, 2024

Back in 2022, Azealia Banks announced a collab with Doechii. However, she swiftly changed her mind before bashing her, her label TDE and its roster.

“You have this f###### Doechii chick, who I have no f###### clue who she is,” she said.