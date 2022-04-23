Azealia Banks is going after a number of the best-known rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and others! Read more!

It is the end of the week, and while most people are still basking in the afterglow of the holy season, Azealia Banks has chosen to sharpen up her “proverbial” pitchfork and bring hellfire to her colleagues in the industry.

Like the biblical character from certain Abrahamic sects, she is breaking out the sinful art of tongue-lashing and serving up a host of artists, as only she can. No one was spared on her Instagram story rant.

She started the storytime rants by aiming at rappers who claim she is not “Hip-Hop,” questioning if their cultural measuring sticks are the guns they adore.

“Any of you mother###kers have anything to say about whether or not Azealia Banks is Hip-Hop (or whatever the f##k you guys think Hip-Hop is), let me just break it down to you guys,” she started.

“With all these guns and gangster s##t (and whatever the f##k you guys think you are) putting out into the world …You know you guys are carrying guns.”

She continued, “You guys are not carrying guns to shoot at police or carrying guns to shoot at white people. You aren’t carrying guns to shoot at white rappers. You’re carrying guns to kill each other.”

“Now, if that is not the most p##sy f##king s### in the world!”

Azealia Banks then turned her attention to the rap collective, Top Dawg Entertainment, once responsible for the success of modern-day spit kickers like AB-Soul, Schoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar.

The “212” rapper said they are the best examples of “p##sy,” pointing to a recently leaked same gender-loving sex tape with point guard emcee Isaiah Rashad.

She hopped off that subject to address the only female in the crew, SZA calling her a “Snoozefest.”

“You got SZA, a f##king snooze fest, boring,” she joked as she likened her to cocoa butter or shea butter and categorized her music as only celebrating “Black woman woes.”

“Well, maybe I would probably be trying to find myself too … If I saw my ex like s##king a c##k on f##king camera,” she mocks, referencing Isaiah Rashad’s leaked sext tape and he and SZA’s past relationship.

SZA was not the only lady in the industry that got the heat. She also aimed Rico Nasty accusing her of doing hard drugs, saying she is taking “bathtub boogie” and “crockpot crystals.”

She said that all the Roc Nation girls are “f##king fried.”

When she talked about Rihanna, Azealia Banks said she was “pregnant by a guy who pays for play. I could have told you that, girl!”

Banks also took shots at Meg thee Stallion saying she reminds her of Shirley Caesar’s Thanksgiving song, “Beans, Greens, Potatoes, Tomatoes.”

Her last rant was targeted at female rappers hopping on challenges and making rap songs for free on the internet. Banks said, “I don’t do anything I do well for free.”

“You know that Nicki Minaj remix challenge … why don’t you go over there and do that for free.”

Ms. “Grand Scam” pointed out how the Queens femcee always brags about her money and calls other women in rap “her sons,” yet so many are “working” for her “for free,” making her songs hot and providing free content.

In one clean swoop, she burnt all of TDE, with a special singe on SZA and Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Meg thee Stallion, Dawn Richards, Doechii, and Nicki Minaj. The weekend is just starting … we wonder who is next on her list.