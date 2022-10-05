Azealia Banks Slams “Dusty Ass” Female Rappers For Supporting Nicki Minaj; Gives Props To Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Azealia Banks took time out from shopping at a Home Depot to address the recent social media fight between Cardi B, JT, and Akbar V.

You’ve had to be under a rock to have not at least heard of the nasty back and forth that the ladies in rap music have been engaging. Most of the mudslinging has happened on Twitter, where one might say the girls are virtually vaseline-ing up their faces and digitally discarding their earrings.

In a video from her Instagram Live, Azealia Banks called the young ladies in the mainstream “chickenhead a## f##king b##ches” for joining Nicki Minaj’s crusade against Cardi B.

Banks said, “The fact that this b##ch that would not give a f##k about you on any other f##king day … never collab with you … never share her platform with you … is making all you other b##ches risk your own f##king platform … your own f##king s### … to do her dirty work … that this p##sy a## b##ch is too f##king scared to do … all of you b##ches look stupid.”

Azealia Banks called them some “Doja a## b##ches” for jumping on Nicki’s bandwagon. And Azealia reminded the other artists that she was more than just a female rapper.

Azealia Banks weighs in on Cardi B vs Akbar V, JT, Maliibu Miitch , and everyone else; and she speaks on Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/kx6zICc4g4 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 5, 2022

The Harlem native shared that she was a “talented musician” and she “would never mention” any of them to give them shine.

One of her pet peeves is that the girls coming at Cardi, in her opinion, were once “in Cardi’s face” but have jumped ship to be down with Nicki Minaj.

For her part, she believes she and Cardi have twin spirits— despite having beef in the past— and noted that Cardi is like so many girls that she grew up with in Washington Heights, a neighborhood a hop skip and a jump from the Bronx where the “W.A.P.” rapper is originally from.

In her extremely linear rant, Azealia clearly articulated why she thinks the pile-on approach of getting at the Bronx bombshell is corny. She addressed what she thinks is the underlined reason for the hate.

“The fact that all of y’all girls is letting y’all Spanish girl jealousy fly right now is so f##king dusty,” she said in disgust.

Azealia Banks ended her now virtual rant with a message for Cardi, telling her to “stop taking the bait,” reminding Cardi who she is.

“You did s### that f##king n##### in the game can’t even do. Like you got a diamond single. You got a Grammy,” she fumed. “This b##ch has been in the game, how many f##king years, and she had to share her first Grammy. That’s why she is f##king mad.”

“She’s mad ’cause she lost. Let her take that L,” Azealia’s IG live concluded.