B.G. Boldly Defends Lil Wayne Diss: “This Family Business”

The line in question comes from Finesse2Tymes’ latest single, “Gangstafied.”

Cash Money Records artist B.G.—who recently got out of prison—blatantly dissed Lil Wayne on the new Finesse2Tymes single “Gangstafied.” Now, he’s defending his choice to call Lil Wayne a “b####” in a video uploaded to social media on Saturday (January 6). In the clip, B.G. brushes off the line, saying, “Brothers fight sometimes.”

He went on, “To really understand what the f### be going on, I tell a n#### I love him and call him a b#### all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man. Shout out to my lil brother Weezy. I talked to my little brother last night. Shout out to Shorty. He’s still my little bro. I love my little brother. S### be complicated sometimes.”

B.G. (short for “Baby Gangsta”) hails from New Orleans. In 1997, he Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk collectively formed the Hot Boys. B.G. released several solo albums for Cash Money, including 1999’s platinum-selling Chopper City in the Ghetto. In 2001, he resigned from Cash Money and created his own label, Chopper City Records.

In November 2009, B.G. was arrested in NOLA after police pulled over his Chevrolet Tahoe during a routine traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, police found three guns, two of which were reported stolen. He was promptly booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on an illegal carrying of weapons charge.

He appeared in court the following February and entered a not guilty plea. According to the indictment, B.G. and his two passengers in the vehicle conspired to obstruct justice when one signed what prosecutors later categorized as a “false affidavit” when he took sole responsibility for the firearms. One passenger pleaded guilty for “his role in the offenses” and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, while the other pleaded guilty to Misprision of a felony and received 30 months in prison.

On December 7, 2011, B.G. pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was sentenced to 14 years in a federal prison and three years federal supervision upon his release.