B.G. Flexes Gigantic “Rat In A Casket” Pendant Amid Snitching Allegations 

B.G. has adopted a new slogan with a chain and pendant to match after being accused of snitching against his former co-defendant. He took to Instagram live Thursday to show off his new ice, a gigantic pendant of a dead rat inside a casket.

“My new little ice I had to pull out man,” he told his followers before reading the inscription. “Snitches lives don’t matter. That’s what that joint say.”

He then opened and closed the casket on his custom piece, adding, “That’s the rat in the casket.”

B.G. addressed the snitching allegations during an interview with Pop Austin Media’s TTE Notti earlier this week.

“At first, I was feeling some type of way,” B.G. explained. “But the n#### whose opinion matter reached out to me. ‘Cause I been paying attention to this internet, right? And this internet a fool, ya heard me? This s### a beast, ya heard me? You know the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no co-signer, you heard me?”

However, the former Cash Money Records artist said he “talked to my real jail n#####” who assured he should ignore the accusations.

“They like, ‘Man, listen. Man, don’t even pay that s### no mind. N##### just trying to use your light to shine to bring them out they darkness.’” B.G. added.

Wack 100 was one of the people accusing B.G. of ratting, claiming the paperwork proved he snitched.

Boosie Badazz spoke out in defence of B.G., prompting Wack 100 to threaten the Baton Rouge native.

“When I see you, I’ma beat your ass,” Wack 100 said. “Straight up, n####, be ready. I hope B.G. the Rat Man was worth it.