B.G. Reveals Truth About Birdman’s Viral Concert Moment

B.G. found himself playing defense after Cash Money mogul Bryan “Baby” Williams became the latest target of internet gossip and wild drug speculations, and now he’s giving the real exclusive to AllHipHop.

The Cash Money legend recently talked to AHH’s Chuck Creekmur to break down the truth behind a pair of viral moments that had social media detectives buzzing.

Birdman became unexpected internet fodder last month, when fans spotted him seemingly zoned out on stage. Some even thought that the O.G. was bent off of something illicit. But B.G. insists there was nothing nefarious about the situation.

According to B.G., he was staring at a teleprompter with the Hot Boys’ extensive set list.

“When you doing them [long tour] days…just to make sure you know what song come next so you can set it up properly, they be having the songs taped to the floor,” B.G. explained candidly. “In this case we got a teleprompter, and he got caught looking at it one or two seconds too long.”

Social media quickly ran wild with theories, even suggesting that Birdman was under the influence of fentanyl. B.G. dismissed the outrageous claims.

“Man, Bird ain’t never did no hard drugs in his life,” he clarified with a laugh. “He going to drink him some champagne. He might smoke a little joint every now and then or whatever.”

B.G. did admit that Lil Wayne passed something to Birdman during the performance. He teased, “Ain’t no telling what Wheezy they had in that motherf##ker. You know Shorty [Wayne] be on a spaceship.” Despite the jokes, B.G. emphasized it was all harmless fun among friends.

Another clip, which was apparently edited, appeared to show B.G. and the Hot Boys walking off stage mid-speech, leaving Birdman hanging.

Again, B.G. denied the authenticity of the video. “Somebody edited that like that, bro. I don’t know how they did that,” he said.

Cash Money isn’t losing any sleep over social media trolling and the Hot Boys continue to tour successfully.

“Man, we all got sense of humors,” he told AllHipHop. In fact, the drama is fueling ticket sales, according to BG, who revealed the crew still has “20, 25 more days” of shows lined up.

He’s not a fan of the “all news is good news” mantra, but B.G. admits the controversy isn’t hurting their buzz at all.

The celebrated New Orleans rapper known for his classic hits like “Bling Bling” and “I Need A Hot Girl” served over a decade behind bars. A 2012 conviction on weapons possession and witness tampering charges took him away for nearly 13 years. The “Free B.G.” campaign ran over the years. Finally, in September 2023, B.G. walked free, marking his long-awaited comeback.

B.G. just dropped a new album, Freedom of Speech. Our full interview is forthcoming.