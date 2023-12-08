Babs Bunny Talks Battle Rap And Wack Rappers For Panic Room 7

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The battle of the year might be this weekend. Panic Room 7 is here with Brooklyn Babs, but we also have her talking about wack rappers.

Babs Bunny, a battle rap legend, brings her latest from Queen of the Ring: QOTR PRESENTS PANIC ROOM 7. The event takes place on Saturday (December 9), live on Caffeine.

AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro talked to the Brooklyn native and got her to run down the details of the event. Also, she gave her hot take on wack r appers and their place in Hip-Hop.

“Wack rappers are good to the person that likes it. And they are able to get (what they like),” She said from WonWorld Studios. “There are things that I thought was wack. I didn’t really like Vanilla Ice. It was people that was wack yeah but people liked him. He sold albums people actually bought. They went to his shows and was there for people – keep it 100. It was people who didn’t think MC Hammer was hot They thought he was wack, right?

The conversation was a part of a larger podcast interview that is forthcoming from AllHipHop.

Babs, the face of QOTR, is bringing back their bar-heavy battle series, Panic Room 7. This event is not just a battle; it’s a high-octane experience focusing on the women of Hip-Hop.

Babs Bunny said this battle is in honor of the 50 years of Hip-Hop. The live event takes place in New York City, Brooklyn to be specific.

“Yeah, live in Brooklyn, New York, and streaming on pay-per-view on the Caffeine app. Main Event: 40 B.A.R.S. versus Coffee Brown, a battle that was supposed to happen at Panic Room 6 but didn’t,” she told the AllHipHop Podcast. “Coffee showed up pregnant, which was a surprise to everyone, but 40 didn’t show. Now we’re here at Panic Room 7, 40’s confirmed she’ll be there, and Coffee had the baby. She’s ready to go.”

Babs Bunny is a star in the battle rap realm, but she got her name after being a part of MTV’s Making the Band, which was helmed by Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Da Band” season aired 20 years ago and the artists were signed to Bad Boy Records, deals which ultimately fell apart. Babs continued to make music, but helped transform the landscape of female battle rap with Queen of the Ring.

